Yemen’s Interior Ministry said that in September it detained individuals it links to the Houthis in the interim capital Aden and the provinces of Lahj and Abyan. According to Asharq Al-Awsat, security forces claim that these groups were planning attacks on leaders of security and military structures, key facilities, as well as reinforcements and supply routes to the front line.

Detentions in Lahj

Yemen’s Interior Minister Ibrahim Haydan said at a press conference in Aden on October 12 that the largest network consisted of 18 people detained in Lahj province on September 26. According to him, it operated under the leadership of Houthi leaders, and its members received specialized training in Saada, Dhamar, and the Al-Hawban area of Taiz province, which are under Houthi control.

The minister said the investigation indicated that the members were being prepared to plant explosive devices, use explosive traps, and carry out attacks against security personnel, military personnel, and relevant facilities. According to the Interior Ministry, the network consisted of two groups: one conducted surveillance, gathered data, and carried out reconnaissance, while the other was to conduct bombings and attacks. Haydan claims that the plans were thwarted before they could be carried out.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other detentions

In Aden’s Dar Saad district, security forces detained a person whom the Interior Ministry described as a member of a cell. The ministry said explosive devices and materials allegedly linked to a plan for attacks on security and military leaders and key facilities in the city were found in that person’s possession.

The ministry also reported the detention on September 22 in Lahj of a cell it described as exclusively female. According to the agency, its members were engaged in surveillance, tracking, recruitment, and subversive activities. Earlier that month, two people were detained in the Lawdar district of Abyan province on suspicion of planning attacks on security structures, military personnel, and civilians.

Yemen’s Interior Ministry said that after investigative measures are completed and evidence is collected, the suspects will be transferred to the competent judicial authorities for further consideration of the cases.

Read us on