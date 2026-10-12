37 people were arrested in Azerbaijan over protests against the ban on hijabs in schools

In Baku, 37 people were detained on charges of grossly violating public order during protests against new school uniform requirements. Under these rules, female students wearing hijabs are barred from attending classes.

According to the agency, the rioters clashed with school staff, damaged public educational institutions, and disrupted traffic and the operations of educational institutions.

A criminal case has been opened regarding the incidents under Article 233 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan—concerning the organization of actions that led to a breach of public order, or active participation in such actions.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of students, teachers, and other citizens. The ministry also warned that unlawful actions will be stopped, and those responsible will be held accountable.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, an amendment to school uniform regulations—which restricts clothing that, according to the authorities, contradicts the “principle of secularism”—has sparked protests. In some schools, students and staff who wear the hijab have been barred from attending classes.

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