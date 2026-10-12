Theatre workers in Italy have announced a nationwide strike for October 14. The decision was made after employers failed to meet union demands to renew the national contract, ANSA English reports.

The contract expired in 2021

The national contract for theatre sector workers expired in 2021. The unions are seeking its renewal, and the lack of an agreement with employers led to the announcement of the strike.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call by three unions

The strike was called by the Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilfpc-Uil trade unions. According to the agency, these organizations have already taken union action.

The unions said that the other side has shown a persistent unwillingness to provide an adequate response to their demands. They called on all theatre workers across the country to take part in the strike.

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