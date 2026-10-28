In France, sales in retail stores in city centers where demonstrations took place fell by 80% over the past two Saturdays. As Der Spiegel reports, the data were released by the French chamber of commerce CCI France. It cited shoppers avoiding central city districts as the main reason for the drop in revenue.

More than 2,500 damaged stores

According to the chamber of commerce, more than 2,500 stores were damaged across the country during unrest on the past two Saturdays. The highest number of such cases was recorded on October 17. In total, 1,161 retail establishments sustained significant damage due to looting, vandalism and arson.

The port city of Marseille was hit hardest, with 527 stores damaged. In the city, 331 shops were vandalized and 128 were completely looted.

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Businesses demand restrictions

CCI France President Alain Di Crescenzo said that the continuation of the protests could have serious consequences for trade. According to him, the sector receives 40% of its annual revenue in November and December. He called for demonstrations in French cities to be banned until the end of the year.

Before last Saturday's protests, many stores in Paris and other cities boarded up their shop windows with wooden shields. Due to newly announced actions for the coming Saturday and the following Thursday, some business owners did not dismantle the protective structures: in some places, only the entrance remained accessible to visitors, while goods could not be seen from the street.

It was also reported that some store owners armed themselves before last Saturday's demonstrations, including with iron rods or tear gas, to defend themselves against attackers. In some cities, far-right groups and football hooligans mobilized, allegedly to guard shops, but reportedly often clashed with left-wing protesters.

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