The District Prosecutor’s Office in Radom, Poland, will order a new expert review in the case of the railway accident at Wola-Bierwiecka station in the Masovian Voivodeship. A railway transport expert is to assess whether the train driver acted correctly in the incident in which high school student Dominik Holuj was seriously injured in February.

As RMF24 reports, the request to appoint an expert review was filed by the victim’s representative. Prosecutor Robert Binczak, who is handling the proceedings, said that such an assessment would be commissioned.

Accident circumstances

At the time of the accident, 17-year-old Dominik was travelling by train with his mother. At the station, he stepped onto the platform to help take out a baby stroller. When the teenager tried to return to the carriage, the train began moving and the doors trapped his hand. The boy then fell into the gap between the platform edge and the carriage.

As a result of the accident, he lost both legs and part of his hand. According to RMF24, the victim has already received modern prostheses for his hand and one leg.

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Charges against the train manager

Earlier, charges in the case were brought against 48-year-old train manager Marcin W. According to investigators, he improperly monitored passengers during boarding and disembarking and prematurely transmitted the departure signal by radio.

He is accused of causing the accident and endangering the woman and her several-month-old child whom Dominik was helping. The train manager faces up to eight years in prison.

Inspectors from Poland’s Railway Transport Office pointed to the train driver’s improper monitoring of the platform via external cameras as the train began moving. At the same time, the prosecutor noted that the available evidence has so far provided grounds to bring charges only against the train manager.

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