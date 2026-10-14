Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the government on October 14 to discuss cybersecurity issues. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the meeting is not related to the attacks on Russian data centers.

Also attending the meeting will be First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kirienko, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, and Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina.

In recent weeks, the data centers of Yandex and Sberbank have come under drone attacks, causing disruptions to internet services in various regions of Russia.

According to Peskov, the issue of cybersecurity is becoming increasingly pressing. He also emphasized that artificial intelligence technologies, despite their benefits and ability to improve efficiency, could pose a threat if states were to use them as weapons. This practice, known as “the weaponization of artificial intelligence,” could pose risks to entire sectors of any country’s economy.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

Reuters reported on Putin’s main demand ahead of the talks.

Earlier, Kellogg accused Putin of attempting to exploit Trump and the U.S. elections.

U.S. senators opposed Trump’s deal with Putin regarding the purchase of diesel fuel.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war.

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