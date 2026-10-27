Russia is exploring the possibility of cooperation with the U.S. in the Arctic and is also calling on gas-exporting countries to strengthen coordination in the global market.

Vladimir Putin made this statement during the Gas Exporting Countries Forum summit in Moscow.

According to Putin, due to supply disruptions and sanctions, the global gas market faces risks of imbalance and price volatility. He proposed optimizing gas transportation routes between the forum’s member countries and expanding consultations on crisis situations.

Putin also stated that Russia is open to technology exchange in the gas sector. He said that Moscow is already discussing with American partners the possibility of joint work in the Arctic.

At the same time, the Russian president emphasized the need for long-term contracts to facilitate investment in new gas fields, processing facilities, and infrastructure for the export of liquefied natural gas.

Russia views the Arctic as a key region in global competition among nations, and its activities in the Far North—including missile tests and the restoration of Soviet military bases—underscore the strategic importance of this territory.

NATO allies detected and intercepted Russian submarines in the Arctic that were planning to use secret weapons to damage critical undersea cables. As a result, Moscow was unable to carry out its planned sabotage.

Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister of Russia—the aggressor state—stated that Moscow views NATO’s increased activity in the Arctic as a direct threat to its security.

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