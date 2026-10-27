Photo: Ukrainian polar explorers in the Arctic took part in a radio dictation

Scientists at the “Academician Vernadsky” Station and the crew of the research icebreaker “Noosphere,” along with Captain Andriy Starish, took part in the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation for National Unity. To mark Ukrainian Literacy and Language Day, the polar explorers donned Arctic-style embroidered shirts and, despite the time difference, began writing the text “The Letter That Never Ends” at 6 a.m. local time.

Special sheets bearing the station’s and ship’s seals were used for the dictation at both locations. Participants spoke highly of Artur Dron’s text, noting its special emotional significance for people who have been far from home and their loved ones for a long time.

The National Antarctic Scientific Center reported: “Our polar explorers and sailors noted how sincere and poignant this year’s text by Artur Dron was. They were particularly moved by the line about how there will always be a next meeting. When you’ve been away from home and loved ones for a long time, those are very important words.”

Source: National Antarctic Scientific Center.

On Tuesday, October 27, the All-Ukrainian Radio Dictation of National Unity took place to mark Ukrainian Writing and Language Day. Well-known Ukrainian actors, singers, TV hosts, and other figures from the worlds of culture and show business joined the language flash mob. The celebrities shared photos and videos showing them writing the dictation.

October 27 is celebrated in Ukraine as Ukrainian Writing and Language Day. Over the years of full-scale war, Ukrainian has become more prominent in everyday communication, education, the media, and the digital sphere. At the same time, language habits are changing unevenly: while there is more Ukrainian-language content on social media, the transition to the official language in family communication and in certain regions is taking place gradually.

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