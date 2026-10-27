The UK government plans to allocate £15 million to a dedicated fund to prevent misogyny in schools, workplaces and public spaces. Chancellor John Healey is expected to confirm the funding in the budget on Wednesday.

As The Guardian reports, the fund will operate nationwide under the leadership of Women and Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson. This is the first targeted national funding aimed specifically at countering misogyny.

What the funds will be used for

Organizations will be able to apply for funding for youth mentoring programmes, staff training and information campaigns intended to increase the safety of women and girls. The government will also encourage applicants to secure co-funding from businesses and philanthropists.

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Among possible examples for nationwide campaigns, the publication cites Transport for London initiatives. Their posters and advertising materials urged men to intervene when they witness abusive behaviour, including through the Have a Word and Say Maaate to a Mate campaigns. At the same time, some critics believed that such campaigns had little effect on the main threats of violence against women and girls.

Separate funding for schools

Last month, Phillipson announced the creation of a task force to prevent misogyny. The aim of the new fund is education and countering everyday sexism, from sexist insults and harassment to workplace discrimination.

Previously, the UK government also announced a separate £20 million package to counter misogynistic influences in schools as part of its strategy to combat violence against women and girls. It provides for new funding and materials for schools on relationships, online misogyny and disinformation.

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