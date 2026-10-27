The European Commission in Brussels has presented a draft of the EU’s first climate resilience law. The document is intended to strengthen the bloc’s preparedness for the consequences of global warming, including extreme heat, powerful storms and larger wildfires. This was reported by Politico Europe.

The European Commission is proposing that the governments of member states develop plans for a world in which temperatures in 2050 will be 2°C higher and by the end of the century 3°C higher. At the same time, Brussels stressed that cutting greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to clean energy remain necessary, but these measures alone are no longer sufficient to protect against climate risks.

Risk assessments from 2029

Under the draft law, EU states must conduct national climate risk assessments every five years, starting in 2029. By the end of 2030, they must prepare adaptation plans for such risks and designate authorities responsible for managing specific threats.

Countries will also be recommended to take a 3°C warming scenario into account when developing public policy, setting budgets and making investment decisions. The European Commission noted that local and national authorities play a key role in measures such as flood protection or urban greening.

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Without separate funding

The package does not provide separate funding, as the EU is negotiating its next long-term budget. According to the European Commission’s estimate, the bloc needs around €70 billion in annual investment to adapt to a warmer climate by 2050, while current spending amounts to €29 billion per year.

The European Environment Agency is to prepare its next Europe-wide climate risk assessment by June 2028. By the end of September of the same year, the European Commission plans to present the EU climate resilience strategic plan. By the end of 2030, Eurostat must begin collecting statistics on deaths and economic losses related to climate change.

Member of the European Parliament Peter Liese supported a clearer division of responsibilities but questioned the need for the proposed plans. MEP Kai Tegethoff, associated with the Greens, said instead that Europe needs binding resilience targets and measurable indicators for the most vulnerable sectors.

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