Germany’s Finance Ministry plans to correct an error in the tobacco tax law: the document stated that the changes take effect on the day after publication. The ministry wants to clarify in legislation that the new rates will apply only from January 1, 2027, Der Spiegel reports.

Error in the effective date

Amendments to the tobacco tax law were published in the Federal Law Gazette last week. The text stated that they would take effect the following day — last Wednesday. At the same time, the planned start date for the higher tax rates was January 1, 2027.

The ministry described the issue as a technical error in the effective date and said it had launched a correction procedure. The General Customs Directorate, which administers the tax, has already been informed. According to the ministry, manufacturers can continue supplying products despite the error in the law.

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The amendment may be approved in November

The Finance Ministry intends to send proposed wording for the amendment to the parliamentary groups of the CDU/CSU and SPD. It is planned to be attached to the fiscal equalization law, which the Bundestag is expected to consider and adopt promptly. The Bundesrat may give final approval to the provision on November 20, and the correction could be published in the Federal Law Gazette as early as November.

According to industry observers, the error and its correction should not affect smokers. As a result of the planned changes, a pack of 20 cigarettes that currently costs an average of about eight euros could rise in price to nearly 12 euros by 2030.

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