In France, Raphaël Glucksmann won the primary in which a representative of the centre-left forces was chosen for the upcoming presidential election. He received 66% of the vote, France 24 reports.

Voting results

About 140,000 people took part in the vote for the social democratic candidate. Party leader Olivier Faure received 14% of the vote. Ségolène Royal, a former environment minister and candidate in the 2007 presidential election, received 7%.

Presidential campaign

France 24 describes Glucksmann as a man who wants to become president of France. Following his victory, he will represent the centre-left forces in the presidential campaign.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to France 24, Glucksmann faces the task of expanding support for the centre-left. The outlet notes that the far-right movement led by Marine Le Pen remains an important force in France’s political landscape.

The France 24 report was released as part of the Spotlight programme. It presents a profile of Glucksmann, who seeks to become president of France.

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