Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will pay an official visit to China by the end of 2026. This announcement comes amid the ongoing development of relations between Warsaw and Beijing.

The head of the Polish government made the announcement following a two-day European Council summit in Brussels.

According to Tusk, during the summit in Brussels, he informed other European leaders about the invitation he received from China and confirmed his intention to visit the country by the end of the year.

“It is very important to me that all of Europe coordinate its actions regarding China. Under no circumstances will I allow Poland to be some kind of ‘Trojan horse’ or, so to speak, a ‘fifth column,’” Tusk emphasized, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Earlier, Tusk warned of a possible escalation by Russia leading up to Christmas Eve.

Prior to that, Donald Tusk emphasized the unshakable friendship and cooperation between Poland and Ukraine.

Tusk blamed Navrotsky and Kaczyński for the rise in aggression.

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