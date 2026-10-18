Eizenkot’s party leads Likud in four polls — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, Gadi Eizenkot’s Yashar party is ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud in four pre-election polls published ahead of the vote. At the same time, neither political bloc is reaching the 61 seats needed for a majority in the Knesset, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Nearly equal results for the blocs

According to the average figures from the four polls, the Zionist opposition receives 51.25 seats, while Netanyahu’s bloc gets 51. Arab parties, which do not belong to either of these blocs, hold an average of 13.75 seats.

The joint list led by Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha receives an average of four seats and is also not included in the division into the two blocs. The Yashar party gains an average of 21.5 seats, while Likud gets 19. Bennett’s average stands at 12.5 seats.

Results of individual polls

A Maariv poll gave each of the two blocs 51 seats. Likud lost two seats and fell to 18, while the combined result of the Arab parties rose to 14 seats. The “People of Israel” party passed the electoral threshold and won four seats.

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According to Channel 13, Netanyahu’s bloc has 51 seats versus 50 for Eizenkot’s bloc, while the Arab parties together have 15. In this survey, Yashar gets 20 seats and Likud 18.

A Kan News poll showed an advantage for Netanyahu’s bloc, with 53 seats versus 50 for Eizenkot’s bloc. Channel 12, in contrast, recorded 54 seats for opposition parties, 49 for the coalition bloc, and 13 for Arab parties. In this poll, Yashar has 23 seats and Likud 20; the “People of Israel” party did not pass the threshold, receiving 1.8% of the vote.

The average figures are a calculation based on the distribution of seats in four separate polls, rather than a new sociological survey or a forecast of the election results.

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