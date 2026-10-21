In the United States, President Donald Trump's job approval rating has fallen to 36% two weeks before the midterm elections. This is the lowest figure in The New York Times/Siena College polls, The Guardian reports.

A poll conducted in October among approximately 3,494 likely voters showed that 59% of respondents disapprove of the president's performance. At the same time, 52% of participants said they intend to vote for a Democratic Party candidate in the upcoming elections.

Assessment of economic policy

Respondents expressed the greatest dissatisfaction with the economy and the cost of living. Among registered voters, 73% are dissatisfied with Trump's actions on gasoline prices, 69% with the cost of living, and 64% with the economy overall.

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About 65% of respondents also disapproved of the president's actions regarding the war with Iran, which, according to the publication, has lasted nearly eight months and contributed to rising oil and gasoline prices.

Pre-election situation

Compared with September, Trump's approval rating in the The New York Times/Siena College poll fell by two percentage points. According to The Guardian, Democrats are using the issue of rising living costs in appeals to independent and undecided voters, including by criticizing tariff policy.

The publication notes that Republicans are trying to retain their majority in Congress, while Democrats have an advantage in the poll ahead of the vote. The Guardian contacted the White House for comment.

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