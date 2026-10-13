In Luxembourg, the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — said it had sold $320.7 billion worth of energy resources to European Union countries since 2022 despite sanctions imposed over the war against Ukraine. As France 24 reports, this was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Alexander Novak. He described the amount as the volume of energy resource supplies to EU member states.

Supplies despite sanctions

According to Novak, during the first nine months of 2026, European countries purchased $21.3 billion worth of Russian hydrocarbons. The Russian official explained the continued supplies by exemptions from sanctions restrictions for certain sectors. He also said that Russian oil exports could return to pre-war volumes by the end of the year.

After Russia launched its war against Ukraine in 2022, the European Union imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. At the same time, some countries, including France, continue to purchase Russian hydrocarbons, primarily liquefied natural gas. Landlocked Slovakia and Hungary use exemptions allowing them to buy Russian oil supplied through pipelines.

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Sweden's position

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, arriving for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg, compared the amount cited by Russia with €218.7 billion, or $244 billion, in support provided by the European Union to Ukraine since the start of the war. According to her, the volume of Russian energy imports into the EU exceeded aid to Ukraine.

She also said that using Russian sovereign assets frozen in the bloc could nearly double the total volume of support for Ukraine. According to France 24, the figure cited by Russia does not include Russian oil that reaches Europe indirectly after being processed in third countries, including India or Turkey.

European countries also criticized an agreement allowing the United States to import Russian diesel. In response, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused Europeans of hypocrisy, saying that they continue to finance Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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