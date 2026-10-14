During a visit to Estonia, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the North Atlantic Alliance currently does not perceive an immediate threat of an armed invasion by the Russian Federation into the territory of the alliance’s member states.

The NATO chief emphasized that although Russia remains a long-term threat to European security, it is not currently in a position to carry out military aggression against the alliance. Rutte called the intensification of Russia’s hybrid warfare and subversive activities in European countries a “sign of weakness.” He also noted that NATO intelligence has not observed a buildup of Russian forces for a potential attack, but the alliance is prepared to respond immediately should such a threat arise.

Source: NATO website.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army could attack a NATO member country within the next five years. This would test the alliance’s resilience.

Before meeting with a U.S. delegation consisting of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, dictator Putin stated that Russia is allegedly ready to go to war with Europe but has no such intention.

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO members, the Alliance could launch a preemptive strike against targets on Russian territory, according to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it entirely possible that Russia could open a second front against another European country even before the war in Ukraine ends.

Read us on