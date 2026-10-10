The U.S. has opened its own and global markets to Russian diesel fuel without receiving any concessions from Moscow regarding peace in Ukraine.

On October 9, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding diesel exports. According to the U.S. president, the goal of the decision is to increase fuel supplies to the U.S. and other countries’ markets.

At Trump’s direction, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a temporary general license allowing Russian diesel fuel to be supplied to global markets.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that allowing the export of Russian diesel could increase Moscow’s revenue and provide it with additional resources to continue the war against Ukraine.

According to analysts, this could also complicate U.S. efforts to end the hostilities. Profits from the sale of petroleum products will allow Russia to continue financing its military expenditures.

The Institute for the Study of War also highlighted the negotiating aspect of the agreement. Analysts assess that Washington’s decision constitutes a unilateral concession by the U.S., while Russia has not offered any reciprocal steps in negotiations to end the war.

Thus, easing the restrictions could bring economic benefits to Russia without, in return, securing concessions from Moscow regarding an end to the war against Ukraine.

This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

A Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the U.S. on October 9 to meet with American officials in preparation for upcoming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

U.S. Democratic senators called the Trump administration’s decision to allow the purchase of Russian diesel fuel worldwide for six months a complete betrayal of Ukraine.

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