The Russian marketplace Ozon refuses to insure sellers' goods against drone attacks

The Russian marketplace Ozon announced that, effective October 13, it is discontinuing Ingostrakh’s insurance program for sellers covering mass damage to goods and drone attacks.

The company attributed

this decision to changes in the terms of coverage for certain risks. The marketplace’s press office clarified that this insurance program was the only option available to Ozon sellers.

The insurance will remain in effect until midnight on October 12—“active policies provide protection for your goods against all risks covered by the contract.” After that, all policies in your account dashboard will become unavailable, and insurance payments will no longer be deducted.

“All sellers who had insurance active at the time of the incidents at the facilities will receive payments for their goods—nothing has changed in this regard, so there’s no need to worry. If other insured events occur before the insurance is canceled, payments for those events will also be made,” the marketplace stated.

As a reminder, the Chinese marketplace Poizon is actively expanding into the Russian market and has disclosed the terms of its partnership with sellers for the first time. The commission on the platform ranges from 19% to 29%. For the largest Russian marketplaces, this figure can reach 55%.

Wildberries and Ozon are preventing the Russian government from raising taxes on overseas purchases.

Wildberries sellers have reported a 20 billion ruble delay in payments.

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