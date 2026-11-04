In the United States, Democrat John Rosenthal is projected by Decision Desk HQ to defeat Republican Bo French in the election for commissioner of the Texas Railroad Commission. The Hill reports.

Republican reaction

Bo French, the Republican Party candidate, lost the support of several influential state Republicans after a social media post about students of South Asian descent at the University of Texas at Austin.

In September, French shared an image of South Asian students attending a football game in Texas. In the caption, the candidate said that the situation was, in his view, far worse than could have been imagined.

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John Cornyn said in September that he would not vote for French. According to Cornyn, the candidate could “drag down the entire ticket” because of his comments, which the senator called racist.

Support for Rosenthal

Karl Rove, former chief political adviser to President George W. Bush, also declined to support French and said he would vote for Rosenthal. Rosenthal is a mechanical engineer and a four-term member of the Texas House of Representatives.

French's projected defeat came after another unfavorable result for Republicans in Texas: Democrat James Talarico won a seat for his party in the state's Senate race.

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