Clashes between security forces and Baloch armed groups are continuing in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan in southeastern Iran. About 40 additional military vehicles with reinforcements were reportedly sent to Taftan County on Tuesday. The Jerusalem Post writes about this, citing Kurdish media outlet Rudaw and Baloch human rights monitoring.

Reports of reinforcements

Rudaw reported that a human rights organization monitoring the situation in Baluchestan had recorded the arrival of additional government forces in the region and fighting between Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and local insurgents.

At the same time, the outlet stressed that information about the deployment of reinforcements and other details had not been independently confirmed. According to the Jerusalem Post, media access to the region is limited, while Iranian authorities tightly control the dissemination of information.

The human rights organization Haalvsh stated that more than 12 Iranian military personnel and police officers were killed or wounded in four attacks over a 24-hour period last week. Haalvsh also reported the deaths of Afsane Akili, commander of a women's Basij unit in Mehrestan, and police officer Mohammad Ali Shahriyari. According to its data, both were from Zabol County.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by state media and armed groups

Iranian state media also reported operations in the region. The Fars agency, which the Jerusalem Post describes as affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, stated that several militants may have been killed during an operation. The number of casualties was not independently confirmed, nor was a possible connection between this episode and the clashes in Taftan.

According to TodayPress.TV, targets of attacks in Sistan and Baluchestan included representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Basij formations, clerics linked to the authorities, and foreign militants. The outlet also reported attacks on police stations, military bases, checkpoints, and patrols, as well as the spread of clashes to Kerman province.

Among the Baloch groups operating in southeastern Iran is the Sunni group Jaish al-Adl. In Pakistan, the Baloch Liberation Army stated that it had carried out 16 attacks against Pakistani military personnel over six days.

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