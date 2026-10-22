The Polish Sejm has backed a law to change the thresholds and rates of personal income tax (PIT). A total of 240 deputies voted for the document, 58 voted against, and another 135 abstained, RMF24 reports. The document will next be considered by the Polish Senate.

New PIT thresholds and rates

The law provides for raising the tax threshold from 120,000 to 130,000 zlotys. For income below this threshold, the rate will remain at 12%.

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For income above 130,000 and up to 150,000 zlotys, a rate of 24% is proposed. Income above 150,000 zlotys will be taxed at 32%.

Changes to tax legislation

The innovations are included in amendments to the laws on personal income tax, corporate income tax, and the flat-rate tax on certain income of individuals. The document’s main changes concern tax thresholds and rates.

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