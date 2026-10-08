Polish Sejm supports ban on nighttime alcohol sales — RMF24

On October 8, the Polish Sejm passed a law introducing a nationwide ban on nighttime alcohol sales. The document also provides for a ban on advertising alcoholic beverages and an increase in fees related to their sale, RMF24 reports.

Voting results

Four hundred Sejm deputies voted in favor of passing the law. Twenty-nine parliamentarians voted against it, while another four abstained. The vote took place on Thursday, October 8.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scope of the law

According to the publication, the provisions passed by the Sejm are to apply throughout Poland. The law provides for regulating nighttime alcohol sales, its advertising, and fees related to the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The nighttime sales ban, advertising restrictions, and fee increase are components of one adopted law. RMF24 reported on the parliamentary decision on October 8.

Read us on