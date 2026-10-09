In Saudi Arabia, Saudia pilot Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami was killed during an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 8. One of the carrier's aircraft, which was parked at the airport, was also damaged. There were no passengers on board the aircraft at the time, AeroTime reports.

Aircraft damage

The airline did not specify which aircraft was affected and did not provide details about the pilot's death. Reuters, citing sources, previously reported that a Saudia aircraft parked near the terminal sustained significant damage and caught fire. According to the agency's sources, the damage may have been caused by missile debris or a direct projectile hit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Airport disruptions

Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile at the airport on October 8. The Saudi-led coalition, for its part, reported intercepting two ballistic missiles over Riyadh.

The attack was preceded by strikes on the airports in Riyadh and Abha on October 6 and 7. According to Saudi Arabia's aviation authorities, three people were killed and another 36 were injured at that time. On October 8, operations at Riyadh airport were significantly disrupted: according to Cirium, 169 of 378 scheduled departures were canceled or did not take place. Several international airlines also suspended flights to the Saudi Arabian capital.

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