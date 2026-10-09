Thailand is considering introducing a departure tax for tourists

In Thailand, there is a proposal to introduce a departure tax for all air travelers. The tax could amount to 1,000 baht—approximately $30, or 1,335 hryvnias. For now, this is only a draft bill that has been put out for public comment, so the new rule has not yet taken effect.

The Thai Department of Revenue has proposed reinstating the departure tax. According to the government’s plan, all passengers leaving Thailand by air, regardless of citizenship, would be required to pay it. The proposal has been released for public comment.

The fee will amount to 1,000 baht. At the current exchange rate, this is approximately $30, or 1,335 hryvnias. The tax is planned to be collected at the time of purchasing the airline ticket. This means passengers will not have to search for a separate ticket counter or pay the fee before boarding the plane. A fine of 2,000 baht has been set for non-payment—twice the amount of the tax itself.

Thailand has already introduced a similar tax

This is not the country’s first attempt to collect an exit fee. In 1983, Thailand had already passed a similar law. At that time, it applied to Thai citizens and foreigners with permanent residence permits.

Initially, the tax was 1,000 baht for those departing by air and 500 baht for passengers leaving the country by land or sea. In the 1990s, this law was repealed. Now the government wants to reinstate the fee, but in a revised form.

Who Will Be Exempt from the Departure Tax

The draft bill also specifies the categories of passengers who will be exempt from paying the tax. This list includes:

members of the royal family and their accompanying persons;

the Supreme Patriarch and his entourage;

heads of foreign states and government guests;

children under two years of age;

passengers in transit through Thailand;

crew members and other transportation workers who are in the country on official business.

A separate provision has been made for those who have already purchased airline tickets. If a ticket was purchased before the law took effect, passengers will not have to pay the tax again, even if their flight departs after the new tax is implemented. However, a final decision has not yet been made. The bill has only been submitted for public discussion, so the terms and conditions of the tax’s potential implementation may still change.

Thailand has also shortened the visa-free stay period for Ukrainians

This is not the only change affecting tourists in Thailand. Earlier, the country’s authorities reduced the visa-free stay period for citizens of Ukraine, EU countries, Russia, and a number of other nations. Previously, Ukrainians could stay in Thailand without a visa for up to 60 days. Now, this period is 30 days. The new rules took effect on September 15.

Thus, travelers should take two changes into account: a shorter visa-free stay and a possible additional fee for departing by plane. However, the 1,000-baht tax remains only a proposal for now, not a rule in effect. This was reported by The Nation.

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