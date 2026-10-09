In Washington, United States, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned US sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC). In a statement distributed by his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, he warned that these measures could undermine the court's work and deal a serious blow to international efforts to ensure accountability for grave crimes.

A blow to international justice

The statement said that the decision on sanctions is a serious blow to shared aspirations for international criminal justice. It emphasized that the ICC is one of the key pillars of this system.

Accountability for international crimes and ensuring justice for victims are, in the UN secretary-general's assessment, important components of the global commitment to peace, security, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

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Concerns over the court's work

Guterres is deeply concerned about the expected impact of the sanctions on the ICC as a whole, particularly on its ability to carry out its mandate. He also reaffirmed support for the court's independence and called on states to fulfill their obligations under international law.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Friday, hours after the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to former ICC judge and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, Anadolu Agency reports.

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