The UN Security Council must move beyond diplomatic statements and take concrete steps in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. Specifically, this involves adopting resolutions demanding that Russia end the war and its aggressive actions.

“The Security Council must fulfill its mandate as set forth in the UN Charter. The Security Council must move from discussions to resolutions, demanding that Russia end its barbaric, aggressive war, stop shelling Ukrainian civilians, and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory,” Melnik emphasized.

He noted that the meeting would be “dedicated to a new dimension of Russian barbarism against Ukraine.”

The Permanent Representative thanked Greece, which holds the Security Council presidency in October, for its prompt support of the Ukrainian initiative and for convening the meeting the very next day after the request was made.

Some of Ukraine’s partners, Melnik pointed out, still believe that it is sufficient to hold a regular UN Security Council meeting on the Russian war once a month and then calmly move on to the next item on the agenda.

“Russia, constantly raising the stakes in its aggressive war and crossing the latest red lines, is attempting to reach a new, unprecedented level of barbarism in its attacks on civilians,” the diplomat noted.

According to him, the Kremlin is counting on the fact that “even this hitherto unheard-of level of brutality and terror will gradually become normalized,” and “regardless of the number of victims of the Russian strike, the international community will, at best, merely record yet another crime and helplessly throw up its hands,” as if to say, “Well, what can we do?”

That is precisely why Ukraine will continue to demand the convening of urgent meetings of the UN Security Council to prevent this dangerous Kremlin scenario from unfolding, Melnik emphasized.

He called on Ukraine’s partners—first and foremost the current members of the Security Council—to move from “yet another round of well-meaning speeches and diplomatic appeals to concrete actions,” from “discussions to resolutions, demanding that Russia end its barbaric war of aggression, stop shelling Ukrainian civilians, and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.”

The Security Council will convene on Friday at 3:00 p.m. New York time (10:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, on the eve of the Security Council’s emergency meeting, which will convene at Kyiv’s request on Friday.

In addition, Russian troops attacked a warehouse in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region. There are casualties as a result of the strike, and rescue workers are continuing to search for a woman who may be trapped under the rubble.

As a reminder, at least two people were killed in Kyiv as a result of a nighttime attack.

Russia struck Zaporizhzhia’s transportation infrastructure.

Russia also struck Dnipro with ballistic missiles, damaging a facility.

Nearly 200 engagements in the past 24 hours: the highest number of attacks occurred in the Pokrovsk direction

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