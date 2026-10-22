Poland’s Sejm has adopted an amendment to the Public Health Act that provides for an increase in the so-called levy on sweetened drinks. The law was supported by 233 lawmakers, 76 voted against it, and 128 abstained. The document will be submitted to the Senate for consideration, and the new rates are expected to take effect on January 1, 2027, RMF24 reports.

Before the vote, the Sejm rejected a proposal by the Confederation party to reject the bill in its entirety. The changes concern drinks containing sugar, sweeteners, caffeine or taurine, as well as concentrates.

New rates for drinks

The fixed part of the levy for drinks containing up to 5 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters or sweeteners will rise from 50 to 70 groszy per liter. The fee for each gram of sugar above 5 grams per 100 milliliters is set to double, from 5 to 10 groszy.

The maximum levy per liter of beverage will increase from 1.20 to 1.80 zlotys. The rate for drinks containing caffeine or taurine, including energy drinks, will change the most: it will increase tenfold, from 10 groszy to 1 zloty per liter.

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Syrups and concentrates

The new rules will also apply to heavily sweetened fruit syrups with trace amounts of juice that are sold as dietary supplements. An exception is provided for products in packages of up to 200 milliliters, including certain syrups for immune support or cough relief.

The levy will apply to drinks that contain at least 20% juice and up to 5 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters if sweeteners, caffeine or taurine have been added to them. A single rate of 3 zlotys per liter or kilogram will be set for all liquid, semi-liquid and solid concentrates. The authors of the project state that the increase should reduce consumption of sweetened and energy drinks and counteract obesity and diabetes.

In December 2025, Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a similar law. At the time, he explained this by citing a campaign promise not to sign provisions that raise taxes. The vetoed document also provided for an increase in the tax on winnings in contests, games, betting and promotional sales from 10% to 15%.

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