Polish Sejm keeps two-term limit for local leaders — RMF24

In Poland, the Sejm rejected proposed amendments to the Electoral Code that would have abolished the limit of two consecutive terms for heads of local self-government bodies. As reported by RMF24, this concerns wójts, mayors and city presidents.

The current rule remains in force

Under the current rules, one person may hold the position of head of a gmina or city for no more than two consecutive terms. The rejection of the bill means that this restriction will not be abolished.

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Arguments of the sides

Supporters of abolishing the restriction believed that this would allow effective governance to continue and long-term development strategies to be implemented at the local level.

Opponents of the changes stressed that the two-term rule promotes the renewal of local government and prevents the formation of local power groups. In their view, the current provisions ensure rotation in office and give new candidates an opportunity to propose their own approaches to the development of gminas and cities.

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