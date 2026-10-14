Serena Williams showed off the results of losing more than 14 kilograms

45-year-old American tennis player Serena Williams shared new photos on her Instagram page, showing off her figure after losing weight.

In the published photos, the athlete poses against a beach backdrop in a white bra, a blue top, and a midi skirt from Nike, showing off her toned abs. “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails so that I always reach my goal,” Williams wrote in the caption.

Previously, the 23-time Grand Slam champion publicly admitted that she used special injectable medications to lose weight. Thanks to these treatments, she managed to lose over 14 kilograms.

Source: Serena Williams’ Instagram page.

Ukrainian interviewer and blogger Ramina Eskhakhzai spoke about her weight loss results, the challenges of staying in shape, and weight fluctuations.

English singer Robbie Williams lost over 10 kg of excess weight using the drug “Ozempic,” which has gained popularity among Hollywood celebrities. However, rapid weight loss with these injections can have unwanted consequences, which the artist himself has experienced. Scientists are investigating a new side effect of the drug and explaining the risks that may accompany its use.

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