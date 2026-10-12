In Singapore, the national disability agency SG Enable has launched an advisory committee and introduced other initiatives to expand lifelong learning and employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Channel NewsAsia reports.

The Advisory Committee on Continuing Education and Training for Persons with Disabilities will bring together specialists in disability support, training and employment. It is intended to improve the quality, relevance and accessibility of training, taking into account the needs of learners and employers.

Path from training to work

Other measures include an industry-based training programme followed by employment. It is intended to provide participants with a more structured path from acquiring skills to work, as well as an opportunity to explore different sectors and gain skills that meet industry needs.

As part of the programme, employers will conduct familiarisation visits during which participants will be able to see workplaces, tasks and requirements for different positions. This is intended to help participants and their families choose a path that matches their strengths, interests and support needs.

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The programme was piloted in the hotel sector last year. In the second half of 2026, it is planned to expand it to five more sectors: food services, logistics, information and communication technologies, healthcare, as well as human resource management and administration. SG Enable expects that 800 people with disabilities will receive training and support under the programme in 2026–2030.

Course accessibility

SG Enable will also extend a grant covering 95% of course costs to people with disabilities studying in eligible mainstream programmes. Previously, this support applied only to courses supported by the agency.

In addition, Singapore will introduce a competency development system for educators in continuing education. It will cover, among other things, disability awareness and accessible teaching methods. Training providers will be able to receive grants to train educators, improve learning environments and adapt materials for learners with disabilities.

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