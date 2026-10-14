Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she plans to sign a presidential decree on October 14 that will require digital platforms to protect children and teenagers from violent, sexual and other harmful content. The requirements will apply, in particular, to social media and streaming services, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Requirements for digital platforms

According to the agency, Sheinbaum was due to sign the document later that same day. The decree is expected to tighten oversight of major technology companies in Mexico, one of Latin America's largest economies.

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The report does not specify the particular mechanisms by which platforms must protect minors or possible penalties for failing to comply with the new requirements.

Attack in Coahuila state

Sheinbaum's statement came after an attack on an educational institution in the northern state of Coahuila in early October. According to Channel NewsAsia, two 18-year-old former students carried out the attack, which left one person dead and three others injured.

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