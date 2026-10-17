US corporations and trade associations spent two years trying to delay and weaken the EU regulation aimed at combating deforestation, environmental organization Mighty Earth claims. According to The Guardian, the organization counted more than 350 meetings between representatives of US businesses and industry bodies and European Union officials.

Meetings with European officials

Mighty Earth said that 24 major US companies, trade associations and industry organizations discussed the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) at least 173 times with members of the European Parliament and at 178 meetings with senior European Commission officials. These contacts took place from July 2024 to July 2026.

Among the organizations that met most frequently with the European Commission, Mighty Earth named the National Alliance of Forest Owners, the Advanced Woody Biomass Alliance, the US Soybean Export Council, Bunge, the American Chamber of Commerce to the EU and Cargill. In particular, Cargill held two such meetings, Bunge held one, and Mondelēz held eight.

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Business position

The EUDR prohibits imports into the EU of cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soy and timber from land where deforestation has taken place. Its official application has been postponed twice, and the regulation is due to enter into force in December.

Representatives of US companies and industry groups denied that they had coordinated efforts to derail the rules. They said they had raised practical implementation issues with EU officials. The American Chamber of Commerce to the EU reported problems with IT systems and insufficient clarity regarding companies’ obligations. The US Soybean Export Council said it was not seeking a delay or exemptions, but supported a transition period. Bunge said it supported the regulation’s goals and was investing in monitoring and traceability of soy supplies.

Mighty Earth also said that lobbying took place through the US Congress, the Department of Agriculture, the Office of the US Trade Representative and the White House. Cargill and Mondelēz did not provide comments for publication, the outlet notes.

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