Two Ukrainian border guards were detained in Moldova after crossing the border

Two Ukrainian border guards were detained in Moldova after, according to Moldovan authorities, they crossed the state border in a motorboat. This occurred on October 15 near the village of Goloshnytsia, when the officers were attempting to detain a Ukrainian citizen. The local prosecutor’s office decided to open a criminal case regarding the possible illegal border crossing.

The incident occurred on October 15 at approximately 3:00 p.m. local time near the village of Goloshnytsia. According to the Moldovan Border Police, two Ukrainian border guards crossed the state border from Ukraine into Moldova in a motorboat. According to the Moldovan side, this occurred during the detention of a Ukrainian citizen. The circumstances of the incident and the reason why the Ukrainian officers ended up on the territory of the neighboring country have not yet been publicly clarified.

A Moldovan border police patrol arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers detained both Ukrainian border guards and subsequently transferred the case files to the local prosecutor’s office.

A criminal case has been opened in Moldova

After reviewing the circumstances of the incident, the Moldovan prosecutor’s office decided to open a criminal case regarding the possible illegal crossing of the state border. This constitutes an offense under Moldovan criminal law.

The country’s border police stated that the procedures provided for by current legislation were applied to the detainees. “Procedures provided for by the current legal framework were applied to the two individuals, in accordance with the competencies of the responsible authorities,” reads a statement from the Moldovan border police.

The agency also urged citizens to remain calm and follow official announcements to avoid spreading unverified information.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the incident

As of the time of publication, the Ukrainian side has not officially commented on the detentions. There are also no public details regarding the further legal status of the Ukrainian border guards.

It is currently known that Moldovan law enforcement is investigating the circumstances of a possible illegal border crossing. Further details of the case may become known following official statements from the relevant authorities in Ukraine and Moldova. This was reported in a press release from the Moldovan Border Police.

On October 16, a drone crashed and exploded in a field near the village of Novi Codrani in the Dondușani district of Moldova. The incident occurred on October 16 at 4:22 p.m. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

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