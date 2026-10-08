Tropical Storm Isaias, which is strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico in the United States, may reach hurricane strength as early as Thursday. Forecasters warn of a threat to more than 30 million residents of the country’s southern states, RMF24 reports.

Storm intensification forecast

According to the forecast, Isaias may strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir–Simpson scale on Friday. In that case, average wind speeds could exceed 150 km/h. The warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico are contributing to the storm’s further intensification.

The US National Hurricane Center has already issued a storm surge warning for the Gulf Coast. The greatest risk concerns Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The exact location where the storm will make landfall has not yet been determined: this may happen late Friday evening or on Saturday morning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risk of flooding and tornadoes

Meteorologists expect strong winds and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding. Other hazards include storm surge and the possibility of localized tornadoes. According to The Weather Channel, the effects of Isaias may be felt hundreds of kilometers from where it makes landfall.

Emergency and meteorological services urged residents of potentially dangerous areas to follow official updates, prepare supplies of water and food, secure their homes and consider an evacuation plan.

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