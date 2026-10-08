Italy's Parliament has approved changes to the electoral system initiated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The reform was backed by 227 lawmakers, while 164 voted against it, BBC News reports.

Transition to a proportional system

The reform provides for abandoning the current mixed model, under which around one-third of lawmakers are elected in single-member constituencies and the rest under a proportional system. The new rules establish a fully proportional electoral system.

Parties planning to form a coalition must present a joint candidate for prime minister and their political programme before the general election. A coalition or party receiving more than 42% of the vote will gain dozens of additional seats in parliament, which could turn a narrow victory into a more comfortable majority.

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Opposition criticism and Meloni's position

Meloni said the changes were intended to increase the chances of a clear election outcome and more stable government work. At the same time, opposition parties argue that the ruling coalition is seeking to improve its chances of retaining power. During the debate, representatives of centre-left forces accused the government of imposing the new rules.

Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein said her party would win under any electoral system. Before the vote, Meloni warned that she could resign and trigger early elections if the reform was not supported.

After the vote, the head of government wrote on social media that the centre-right coalition was united, cohesive and determined to fulfil its commitments to citizens. According to her, the new rules should promote stability and parliamentary coherence for any government, regardless of its political orientation.

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