Journalist Mykhailo Tkach was detained in Vienna while conducting an investigation

Mykhailo Tkach, head of the investigations department at “Ukrainska Pravda,” was detained in Vienna while on an editorial assignment. The journalist was searching for Ruslan Kravchenko, who is referred to in the report as a fugitive prosecutor general.

The editorial staff considers this detention unlawful and demands his immediate release and an official explanation of the actions taken by Austrian law enforcement authorities.

Mykhailo was in Austria with his colleague Yaroslav Bondarenko. At this time, we do not know Yaroslav’s whereabouts or what has become of him. We demand that his location be determined immediately and that his safety be ensured.

The editorial team currently has no direct contact with Mykhailo. According to the information we have, he was taken to a detention facility, and a lawyer is in contact with him.

We have already informed the Ukrainian Embassy in Austria and the Austrian Embassy in Ukraine. We urge Ukrainian diplomats to urgently take all necessary measures to protect our journalists, determine their whereabouts, and facilitate Mykhailo’s release.

We call on the Austrian authorities to immediately explain the grounds for the detention, ensure that Mykhailo has access to legal and consular assistance, and allow him to contact his editorial office and loved ones.

We appeal to international journalism and human rights organizations to support our colleagues and help protect their rights.

Mykhailo and Yaroslav traveled to Vienna to carry out their work. As editor-in-chief, I insist that the safety of journalists and their right to professional activity must be guaranteed. We expect the Austrian authorities to take immediate action, provide transparent explanations, and respect all the rights of our colleagues.

This was stated by Sevgil Musaeva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda.

Earlier, journalist Tkach warned that the authorities were preparing an attack on anti-corruption agencies.

As a reminder, Prosecutor Kropiva, a suspect in the “Carthage” case, oversaw renovations at the Prosecutor General’s residence in Kozin and issued a visa for his wife.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko disappeared after the NABU and SAPO operation began. According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in political circles, Kravchenko drove into the government quarter, after which no one saw him.

Later, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko resurfaced and stated that he had no connection whatsoever to the cover-up of illegal call centers and had not given any instructions to facilitate their operations.

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