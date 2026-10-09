Israel expands Sufa 53 military line in Syria — The National

Israel is expanding the Sufa 53 military line several kilometres into Syrian territory, in the Quneitra and Daraa provinces near the occupied Golan Heights. The line consists of roads, barriers, trenches and other fortifications. This was reported by The National.

Line near populated areas

According to a local official, Sufa 53 begins near the town of Hader in the north of Quneitra province. By last winter, it had reached a length of about 20 km and extended to the village of Hamdiya. In recent weeks, the Israeli military has begun extending the line southwards, towards the village of Asha, the source told the publication.

The official also said that construction had made his agricultural land and the land of other village residents inaccessible. In Hamdiya, people entering restricted areas risk coming under fire from Israeli forces. Israeli media reported the death of a 22-year-old Palestinian suspected of attempting to infiltrate an Israeli army position in the area.

Military and political significance

The line was named after the Israeli Sufa Battalion — “Storm” — which, according to the publication, played an important role in repelling Syrian attacks during the 1973 war. Work on this infrastructure began in 2022, during the civil war in Syria.

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Carmit Valensi, a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for National Security Studies, said that the military logic of Sufa 53 is easier to understand than its political significance. According to her, after Hamas's attack on October 7, 2023, Israeli military doctrine has emphasized forward defence, greater depth, surveillance and obstacles to infiltration.

Valensi noted that the roads, embankments and fortified positions have tactical value but may acquire strategic and political significance. At the same time, Israel has not officially declared Sufa 53 a new political border or a formalized territorial project.

Damascus's position

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has stated that discussions of security arrangements with Israel should take place after Israeli forces withdraw to the 1974 ceasefire line. According to him, successful security arrangements could open the way for negotiations on lasting peace.

Israel annexed the Golan Heights in 1981, but the UN Security Council declared the decision null and void and without international legal force. Representatives of the Syrian authorities took part in negotiations on security arrangements with Israel under US supervision; the latest meeting mentioned in the article took place in August in Amman.

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