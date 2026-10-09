Latvia has created a unified map of shelters so that residents can quickly find the nearest safe place in the event of an emergency. The State Land Service, in collaboration with the State Fire and Rescue Service, has compiled information on shelters throughout the country on a single platform.

Currently, 781 shelters are marked on the map. Experts urge everyone to find out in advance which one is closest to their home or workplace.

Vita Narnitskaya, Director General of the State Land Service, explained that the information is available both on the kadastrs.lv portal and on the 112.lv website and app.

According to her, the map currently shows all shelters that have been inspected and deemed suitable for accommodating residents during emergencies.

Detailed information about the facilities at each shelter is not yet available on the map, as the main goal is to help people find the nearest safe place. “People just need to know where to go,” Narnitskaya emphasized.

She reminded residents that the optimal distance to a shelter is approximately 300 meters from where a person is located. “Everyone should find out where the nearest shelter is located relative to the places they usually frequent,” she urged.

It is important to note that the map shows only shelters that are under the jurisdiction of the state and local authorities and that must be accessible to residents in a crisis situation.

Residents are also encouraged to notify the relevant authorities if they discover any issues during an inspection of a shelter—for example, missing signs or difficulties accessing the shelter.

The head of the State Land Service specifically urges people to download the 112.lv app, as the map of shelters is available even without an internet connection. “The map of shelters is stored on your phone,” Narnitskaya explained.

This was reported by the Delfi portal.

Latvia has banned local lawmakers from traveling to Russia and Belarus.

On October 8, the Latvian Saeima passed a resolution prohibiting citizens of Russia and Belarus from acquiring a significant stake in critical infrastructure facilities or exerting decisive influence over them.

On October 3, Latvia elected 100 members of the Saeima in an election where security—due to threats from Russia, an aggressor state—was one of the central issues.

Read us on