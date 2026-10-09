The U.S. may restrict the issuance of green cards to Microsoft and Adobe employees

The Donald Trump administration plans to suspend Microsoft and a number of other companies from participating in the program that grants green cards to H-1B work visa holders. This was announced by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Vance’s actions are directed against Microsoft, Adobe, and a number of other companies involved in technology recruitment, due to alleged widespread abuse of the visa system.

Vance stated that no other company has abused the system more than Microsoft. In particular, he accused the company of laying off U.S. citizens and then replacing them with foreign workers.

“For every Microsoft employee laid off, there are one and a half foreign workers hired… (the company exemplifies—ed.) a scandalous system that we have tolerated in this country for far too long,” Hegset said.

A Microsoft spokesperson stated that the company plans to send additional information to the Trump administration. She said that the majority of its employees in the U.S. are U.S. citizens, and that of the approximately 6,000 H-1B visa applications filed last fiscal year, 80% were submitted by current Microsoft employees.

“Microsoft files H-1B visa applications only for those who meet the strict requirements of this visa category. We pay our employees some of the highest salaries in the tech sector, and our salaries are among the highest of all companies that file H-1B visa applications. We pay our H-1B employees the same as other employees performing similar work,” explained spokesperson Kate Frischman.

Adobe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It should be noted that the H-1B program was created by Congress in 1990. It is the primary pathway into the U.S. for highly skilled foreign professionals, making it a driving force behind the tech industry and the startup ecosystem.

Visa holders may eventually become eligible to apply for a green card, which allows them to remain in the country indefinitely.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

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