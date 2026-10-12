Militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have left four camps in the Metina region of northern Iraq. This was the first step toward the planned dissolution of the organization, Turkish security sources said, Cyprus Mail reports.

Withdrawal from four camps

According to the sources, since last Thursday the PKK has left the Gebat, Yayik, Sabri and Sason camps in the Baze area. Turkish security sources described this as evidence of progress in the peace process.

In August, Turkey's parliament adopted a law defining the parameters for the PKK's dissolution. The legislation provides protection for many former militants who have not committed certain crimes and also allows sentences to be suspended for some people convicted of membership in the organization. This is intended to facilitate their reintegration into society.

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Reintegration programs

Turkish sources also said that after all activities cease, PKK members will be able to join social integration programs in education, the economy and other areas.

The peace process between Turkey and the PKK began in late 2024, but nearly stalled earlier this year amid the war in Iran and concerns over regional instability. There were no comments from Iraq or the PKK on the reports of the withdrawal from the camps at the time of publication.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. It began an armed insurgency in 1984, initially seeking to establish an independent Kurdish state in southeastern Turkey, and later focused on demands for autonomy and political rights for Kurds.

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