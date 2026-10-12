In Israel, the state has filed a civil lawsuit for more than 1 million shekels against former IDF company commander Ofir Menachem, who was convicted of sexual offenses against two female soldiers under his command. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Ministry of Defense with the Magistrate’s Court in Nazareth, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Demand to reimburse state payments

The state seeks to recover from Menachem funds corresponding to payments already made or planned as a result of his actions. If successfully recovered, the money is to return to the state treasury. Prosecutors called this civil lawsuit the first of its kind.

The lawsuit states that, as a commander, Menachem had an increased duty to protect his subordinates and preserve their trust. According to the prosecution, he instead exploited his rank and official authority in relation to the female soldiers and also violated public trust in the IDF.

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The Military Court of Appeals described how Menachem combined sexual propositions with conversations about military service and the soldiers’ requests for leave. In particular, in May 2022, one of the soldiers asked him to allow her to regularly be home in the evenings due to personal circumstances. The ruling states that during the conversation, he made comments and asked questions of a sexual nature.

Sentence and reduction of prison term

The indictment against Menachem was filed in September 2023. In July 2024, following mediation, he pleaded guilty under an amended indictment. He was found guilty of sexual offenses involving the use of official position during military service, sexual harassment through abuse of authority, and unbecoming conduct.

In February 2025, a military court sentenced the former captain to 22 months in prison, imposed suspended prison terms, demoted him to private, and ordered him to pay one of the women a total of 38,000 shekels in compensation. In May, the Military Court of Appeals reduced the prison term to 18 months, leaving the other punishments unchanged. The judges notably took into account the guilty plea, which spared the women the need to testify in order to establish his guilt.

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