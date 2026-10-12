In Estonia, the Ministry of Education has prepared a draft amendment aimed at expanding opportunities to study regional varieties of the Estonian language in schools. Parents will be able to ask a school to organize such classes if at least 10 children want to study a local language variety, ERR News reports.

Regional varieties of Estonian are currently taught in about 15–20 general education schools in the country, mainly small rural ones. Students usually have several lessons per week. In schools where such classes are already held, parents will not need to submit new requests.

An elective or a second foreign language

The draft provides for the possibility of studying the local language and culture as an elective. Regional varieties of Estonian are also proposed to be equated with foreign languages in the curriculum so that students can choose them as a second foreign language and study them under a broader program. Specific conditions are to be determined after the legislative amendments are adopted.

Education Minister Kristina Kallas explained the initiative by saying that children whose native languages include Russian or Ukrainian can already request two native-language lessons per week. At the same time, students who speak Võro, Seto or Mulgi varieties at home do not have such a right. According to her, the changes are intended to ensure equal rights in the education system and support the development of Estonian culture.

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According to the latest census, 23% of people aged 65 and over speak regional varieties of Estonian, while the figure among children under 14 is 3%. Overall, about 160,000 people speak such varieties.

Support for schools and staffing problems

The changes will primarily affect around 155 basic schools in the historical regions where the Võro, Seto, Mulgi, Tartu, Saare, Kihnu, Muhu, Hiiu, Kodavere, Kuusalu, Lüganuse and Jõhvi varieties are spoken. Parents’ right to demand such classes will apply only to schools in areas where these varieties developed historically.

The draft also provides for transferring coordination of teaching and school support to the Institute of the Estonian Language. It will assist institutions with teaching materials and teacher training. The ministry already has a support program that finances the publication of textbooks and the development of educational materials.

Kaare Lill, director of Võru Central School, supported the initiative but warned of a possible shortage of teachers with the skills to teach the Võro variety. The instruction should not increase students’ workload; however, if there is no room in the timetable, schools may be allowed to add one more hour to the maximum weekly number of lessons. Under the current plan, the changes could take effect as early as the next school year.

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