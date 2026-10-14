In Pakistan, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has approached the Peshawar High Court against the imposition of a state of emergency and governor’s rule in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is seeking to have these measures declared unconstitutional, Dawn reports.

Appeal to the court

According to the publication, lawyer Shah Faisal Ilyas filed the petition on behalf of Gohar Ali Khan. The appeal was submitted to the Peshawar High Court on Wednesday, October 14.

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Applicant’s demands

The petitioner asks the court to declare the October 11 proclamation of a state of emergency unconstitutional and without legal effect. The petition states that the decision was made beyond the scope of authority, without objective grounds and without proper jurisdiction.

The applicant also asks the court to set aside the proclamation. Dawn notes that its report on the consideration of the appeal will be updated.

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