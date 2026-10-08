The British government announced the introduction of a new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting the aggressor country’s financial sector and its maritime transport. In total, 38 individuals and entities, as well as vessels belonging to the “shadow fleet,” have been subject to restrictions.

The new sanctions list includes:

* Russian financial institutions, including the commercial bank “Stolichny Kredit” and JSC “Planeta”;

* energy companies JSC “Zarubezhneft” and JSC “INK-Capital”;

* 12 vessels of the Russian Federation’s “shadow fleet,” subject to trade and maritime restrictions;

* foreign companies from Canada, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, India, and Thailand that provided economic support to the Russian government or supplied goods and technology.

This was reported by author Olga Kovalchuk, citing the British government’s press service and the publication “European Truth.” As a reminder, the EU has lifted sanctions against Russian billionaire Mikhail Gutseriev.

Sibiga announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs Friedman and Usmanov.

Earlier, Sibiga had criticized the lifting of sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman.

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