The European Union plans to establish a mission in Lebanon to support and train the country's armed forces and internal security forces. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said this during a visit to Beirut, The National reports.

Mission tasks

According to Kallas, the mission will advise and assist the Lebanese army and internal security forces in strengthening territorial control, border security and internal security. Its work will not be limited to southern Lebanon.

EU foreign ministers are expected to formally establish the mission on October 12. This is to happen following an official invitation from the Lebanese authorities.

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Not a replacement for UNIFIL

Kallas stressed that the EU mission will not replace the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, UNIFIL, whose mandate expires at the end of the year. According to her, the issue of the UN's continued presence in the country is still being discussed.

The EU foreign policy chief said that no security vacuum should arise after UNIFIL's mandate ends and that Lebanon must control its entire territory. She linked this to progress toward disarming Hezbollah and noted that any international forces must have a UN mandate.

The EU already provides Lebanon with financial, humanitarian and security assistance under a €1 billion package for 2024–2027. The Lebanese armed forces are largely dependent on international donors and are seeking to expand their presence in the south of the country.

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