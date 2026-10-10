Overnight on October 10, drones and hot-air balloons carrying suspended loads caused the delay of about 300 flights in Moscow. Several aircraft from the “Russia” special flight squadron, which transports top officials and high-ranking dignitaries, circled over Moscow on the evening of October 9 due to the threat of an attack by Ukrainian drones.



Some Russian passengers complained that they had been stuck at the airport for a full day and were unable to fly anywhere.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-1772-1.mp4

Others stormed the airport building, which was overflowing with passengers.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-1769.mp4

The publication “Meduza” reports that five planes from the “Russia” squadron were initially unable to land in Moscow. At least three of them were returning from Turkmenistan, where Russian dictator Vova Putin had attended the CIS summit, as noted by several Russian media outlets and Telegram channels. These were three Il-96s—the type used for the president’s flights.

On October 9, at around 3:40 p.m., restrictions were imposed at all Moscow airports. By 6:40 p.m., they had been completely lifted. According to estimates by the publication “Caution, News,” more than 200 flights were delayed and over a hundred were canceled due to the restrictions.

As a reminder, on the night of October 9, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don.

On the night of September 20, Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

Read us on