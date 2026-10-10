In Turkey, a ban on using social media for people under the age of 15 will take effect on November 1. Dawn reports.

Requirements for platforms

Turkey’s Official Gazette published the decision after parliament passed the relevant law in April. The document requires social media providers to take the necessary technical and administrative measures to protect young people, including verifying users’ ages.

The law also stipulates that children may not be offered services that are likely to cause addiction.

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Restrictions for minors

Turkey has joined countries that are introducing legislative restrictions to protect children and adolescents from the harmful impact of online platforms. Australia has already introduced restrictions on children’s use of social media, while the United Kingdom and France are working on similar steps.

Such measures are intended to counter digital risks, including screen addiction, lack of sleep, bullying, and eating disorders. At the same time, human rights groups have complained about restrictions on freedom of expression in Turkey which, they say, affect LGBTQ communities, the media, and the political opposition. Numerous social media accounts have also been blocked in the country in recent weeks.

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