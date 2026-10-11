Pakistan’s federal cabinet has decided to impose a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and sent the relevant proposal to President Asif Ali Zardari for final approval. This was reported by Dawn, citing a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Security situation in the province

At an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet, its members were briefed on the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister’s office said that meeting participants reviewed the situation and drew attention to what they described as the provincial authorities’ “deliberate withdrawal” from the fight against terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the PTI-led government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must not be allowed to destabilize the economy. He also spoke about the deaths of civilians, police officers, security personnel, children and mothers due to terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

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Prime minister’s statements

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned a recent staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund. According to him, Pakistan hopes to receive a $1.2 billion tranche this year.

The prime minister also said that Pakistan had repeatedly called on neighboring Afghanistan to restrain terrorist elements. Separately, he condemned the recent Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia and emphasized Pakistan’s solidarity with the kingdom.

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