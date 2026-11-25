On November 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not yet received any positive signals from the United States regarding the acceleration of missile deliveries for air defense systems.

“The key thing right now is to speed up the delivery of missiles from our partners—missiles for the Patriots, missiles for our other systems—the ones we need, the ones that can help us right now. Unfortunately, we have not yet received any good news from the United States regarding this acceleration. Deliveries are still being delayed, unfortunately,” Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukraine is simultaneously working on developing its own anti-ballistic missile system as part of the FREYJA program.

According to him, the process of integrating the system’s components has already begun.

“We need to effectively combine all the capabilities of the FREYJA program participants so that this system actually works. We are working on this. And the first prototypes and testing are expected this winter,” Zelenskyy said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an evening video address.

As a reminder, Ukraine and Norway have developed a new air defense system called Desna.

Poland and the United Kingdom will jointly develop a new air defense missile with a range of over 100 km

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